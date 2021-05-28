Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Target Price at $192.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

SPXSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.62 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

