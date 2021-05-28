Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT at $149.50

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several research firms have commented on TMXXF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $112.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.