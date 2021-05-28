Brokers Issue Forecasts for STORE Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

STOR stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.