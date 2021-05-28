Brokers Offer Predictions for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

AVAH stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.