Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

DG stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average of $205.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5,002.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dollar General by 19.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

