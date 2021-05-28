Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 417.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

