Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BRKL stock remained flat at $$16.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.