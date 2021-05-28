Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.66

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $13.97. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 7,147 shares.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

