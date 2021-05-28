Bruce C. Rhine Sells 30,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $70.06 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

