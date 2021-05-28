Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $51,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

