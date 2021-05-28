BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, an increase of 241.9% from the April 29th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BSQR stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.62.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

