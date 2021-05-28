BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 1,019.3% in May

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 864,100 shares, a growth of 1,019.3% from the April 29th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 65,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

