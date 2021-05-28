(BTA.L) (BTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for (BTA.L) (LON: BTA):

5/19/2021 – (BTA.L) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 165 ($2.16).

5/17/2021 – (BTA.L) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 110 ($1.44).

5/14/2021 – (BTA.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – (BTA.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – (BTA.L) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – (BTA.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – (BTA.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – (BTA.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – (BTA.L) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – (BTA.L) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 125 ($1.63).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for (BTAL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTAL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.