Build-A-Bear Workshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 16,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the average volume of 1,840 call options.

BBW stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 268,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

