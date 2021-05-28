Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS.

Shares of BURL traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $320.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.57.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.22.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.