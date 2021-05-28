Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BURL opened at $324.65 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.36.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

