Burst 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $69,460.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Burst has a total market cap of $40.74 million and approximately $69,460.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

