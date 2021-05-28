Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $27.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.50. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

