Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $502.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $246,906,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

