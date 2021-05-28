Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BZZUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BZZUY remained flat at $$14.10 during trading hours on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

