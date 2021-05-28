Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 3.4%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.92. 2,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 305,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

