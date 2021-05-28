Callisto Network (CLO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $190,624.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $190,624.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.30 or 0.07108582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00203041 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 148.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

