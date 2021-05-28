Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

