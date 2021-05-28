Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

