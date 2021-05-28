Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

