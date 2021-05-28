Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000.

PEJ opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

