Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

