Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 814,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.