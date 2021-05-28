Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.