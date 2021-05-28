Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$149.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$138.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock traded up C$1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$142.54. 900,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$87.85 and a 1-year high of C$143.00. The company has a market cap of C$64.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.