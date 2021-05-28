Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 682,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,769. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.