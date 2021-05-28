Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$156.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CM. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.23.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$141.54. The stock had a trading volume of 166,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,764. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$143.00. The stock has a market cap of C$63.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$118.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

