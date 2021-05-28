Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$162.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.23.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR traded up C$1.92 on Friday, reaching C$136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$136.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.33 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$115.63 and a twelve month high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.