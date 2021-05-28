Canadian Solar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,890 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical volume of 840 put options.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 17,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

