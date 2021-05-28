Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. 97,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 467,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.