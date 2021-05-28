Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 1,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.