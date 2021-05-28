Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

