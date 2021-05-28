Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.70 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.49. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,253,648.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,539,936 shares of company stock worth $7,715,073.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.