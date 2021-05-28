Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million.

Cardlytics stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,947. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.17.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

