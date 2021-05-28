CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Up 215.6% in May

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTBCP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.42. 7,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,483. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

