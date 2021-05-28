Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €172.00 by Nord/LB

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €172.00 ($202.35) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €139.86 ($164.54).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

ETR:AFX opened at €148.75 ($175.00) on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a 52 week high of €151.05 ($177.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.