CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CarLotz traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 121213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $521.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

