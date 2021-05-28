Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.