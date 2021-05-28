Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.31 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

