carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 8,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337. carsales.com has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

