Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $18.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Cascades has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

