Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $241.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

