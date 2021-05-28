Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.31. 46,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.