Catherine M. Skula Sells 2,849 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

