Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the second quarter have been stable of late. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit this year. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. Its efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. Higher costs related to Uri are also expected to weigh on Acetyl Chain margins. Acetate tow volumes also remain under pressure due to low utilization rates. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.75.

CE stock opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

